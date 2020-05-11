Cyclist hit by car in Gladstone Central

Paramedics were called to Herbert St, Gladstone, after a female cyclist was hit this afternoon.

A FEMALE cyclist was hit by a car in Gladstone Central this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Herbert St near the corner of Off Lane at 4.29pm after reports a cyclist had been hit.

When they arrived at the scene, paramedics found a woman suffering minor soft tissue injuries to her leg.

At 4.50pm paramedics were still treating the woman, whose age is unknown, and she was in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said she may be taken to Gladstone hospital as a precautionary measure.