Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to Herbert St, Gladstone, after a female cyclist was hit this afternoon.
Paramedics were called to Herbert St, Gladstone, after a female cyclist was hit this afternoon.
News

Cyclist hit by car in Gladstone Central

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEMALE cyclist was hit by a car in Gladstone Central this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Herbert St near the corner of Off Lane at 4.29pm after reports a cyclist had been hit.

When they arrived at the scene, paramedics found a woman suffering minor soft tissue injuries to her leg.

At 4.50pm paramedics were still treating the woman, whose age is unknown, and she was in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said she may be taken to Gladstone hospital as a precautionary measure.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine worker claims $1.9m for wrist injury on the job

        premium_icon Mine worker claims $1.9m for wrist injury on the job

        News The workplace has denied the accusations and states the claim is ‘untrue, not properly particularised, vague, oppressive and liable to be struck out’

        ‘There is nothing quite like a handmade gift’

        premium_icon ‘There is nothing quite like a handmade gift’

        News Trinity College students make Boomerang Bags for Gladstone’s essential health...

        ‘It’s absolutely great work’: Recycling depot set to reopen

        premium_icon ‘It’s absolutely great work’: Recycling depot set to reopen

        News Couple were forced to close their Containers for Change depot from March 17 but it...

        What a plan for billion dollar steel industry means for CQ

        premium_icon What a plan for billion dollar steel industry means for CQ

        Business How renewable energy, hydrogen and iron ore can create jobs, boost exports and cut...