Cyclist hit by car in Gladstone Central
A FEMALE cyclist was hit by a car in Gladstone Central this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Herbert St near the corner of Off Lane at 4.29pm after reports a cyclist had been hit.
When they arrived at the scene, paramedics found a woman suffering minor soft tissue injuries to her leg.
At 4.50pm paramedics were still treating the woman, whose age is unknown, and she was in a stable condition.
The spokeswoman said she may be taken to Gladstone hospital as a precautionary measure.