Cyclist dead after collision with 21-year-old driver

UPDATE 1.30pm:

POLICE have confirmed a traffic incident has claimed the life of a 62-year-old man in Landsborough this morning.

Preliminary information suggests a 21-year-old driver was travelling along Steve Irwin Way and has collided with the rear of two cyclists travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist from Sippy Downs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second cyclist, a 51-year-old man from Alexandra Headland was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have seen the crash or has dashcam footage to contact police.

UPDATE 11.40am:

ONE person has died after a serious traffic crash involving a car and a cyclist on Steve Irwin Way this morning.

EARLIER:

A SERIOUS traffic crash involving two cyclists and a car has occurred near the Big Kart Track this morning.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said they attended the scene with the Queensland Ambulance Service just after 8.30am on Steve Irwin Way.

Roads are closed between Connection Rd, Glenview and Old Caloundra Road, Landsborough. Police are on scene and are diverting traffic.

