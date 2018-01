A CYCLIST has been hospitalised after his morning ride went south, fast.

About 4.55am, Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a bike incident at Tannum Sands.

Once paramedics arrived at the man's location on John Oxley Bridge they provided initial treatment for rib injuries.

The patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Central Queensland Hospitals an Health Services spokeswoman has confirmed the man is in a stable condition.