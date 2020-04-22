Menu
David and Sally-Anne McIntosh have owned Gladstone Bicycle Centre for 28 years. PICTURE: Contributed
News

Cycle store riding a wave of sales success

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Apr 2020 4:32 PM
“WE have not stopped for four weeks.”

That’s according to Gladstone Bicycle Centre co-owner Dave McIntosh.

Sales have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and aside from the top-tier bikes, Mr McIntosh said all other types and brands are off the shelves.

“We’re running out of stock and every bike has been sold out which means I have to source different brands to see of they are available to fill in these gaps,” he said.

“It’s Australia-wide and I ordered more stock a week ago and not sure when that will come because of the shipping restrictions.”

Mr McIntosh and his wife Sally-Anne took over the shop from Gordon Gill back in 1993. He said sales had increased by 50 per cent.

“Cycling is a social sport and we have had families coming in buying a bike each,” Mr McIntosh said.

He does feel for businesses that were not as fortunate as his was, but was confident everyone will pull through.

“We are very blessed but I feel sorry for some other businesses who are doing it very tough,” Mr McIntosh said.

Gladstone Observer

