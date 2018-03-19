Cyberbullying: Why do the bullies do it?

LOVE SCHOOL: The children at Ambrose State School came together to make a love heart on National Day of Action Against Bullying on Friday.

IN THE ongoing battle against bullying, Kids Helpline has called for an increased focus on "why” kids bully rather than the technology used.

CEO Tracy Adams said the focus of the anti-bullying debate had often skewed to smart phones and social media instead of a better understanding of what's causing the bullying behaviour and addressing this at its grass roots.

"Banning smart phones from children's lives does not mean bullying behaviour will stop,” she said.

"While there is no doubt digital devices play a part in bullying, in reality it's not where most bullying takes place.”

73 per cent of contacts to Kids Helpline about bullying in 2017 did not include a cyber online or texting component.

New Kids Helpline data showed that more than 3500 contacts from children and young people to the national helpline service last year were about bullying.

The majority of bullying experienced by children and young people involved verbal abuse (26%) or exclusion, isolation and/or spreading of rumours (13%).

"Most kids talking to us about bullying were aged 5-12 with 83% of contacts telling us that bullying related to school,” Ms Adams said.

"One in 20 said they endured intimidation, extortion or threats of personal harm (6%) and in 5% of cases physical aggression or assault.

"Clearly these statistics are unacceptable with some bullying having devastating effects on young lives now and into the future.”

Ms Adams said that it was important to remember that kids that bully are not "bad kids” but often kids facing their own challenges.

"Kids Helpline conducted an interim survey on cyberbullying in February which found the line between bully and bullied blurred with 52% of those who said they engaged in cyberbullying being cyberbullied themselves.”