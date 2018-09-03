Cyber smart online to be aware of scammers

SCAM WARY: Gladstone Librarian Sue Norris is gearing up for eSmart week .

SCAM WARY: Gladstone Librarian Sue Norris is gearing up for eSmart week . Matt Taylor GLA310818SMART

RESIDENTS have been urged to be cyber smart and wary of scams during this week's National eSmart Week.

Also aligned with National Child Protection Week, its goals are to help create awareness, solutions and ideas for community education to keep children safe online.

Gladstone City Librarian for collections and programs Sue Norris encouraged electronic users of all ages to be cyber smart when on line.

"The national eSmart week is for both adults and children and it's to raise awareness of the importance of cyber security,” Sue said.

"There will be computer lessons on cyber safety and not falling for any online scams.

"The library also has flyers and posters about the importance of staying safe online and not go to unrepeatable websites.”

With young children now having access to mobile devices and the internet, it is vital for communities and parents to work to protect them from violence, exploitation and bullying.

The eSmart initiative is part of the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, a national charity which works to protect children from violence and is now in 2300 schools around Australia.

Visit the Gladstone City Library for more information.