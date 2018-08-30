CWA plates up German fare for tasty Multicultural Week

GERMAN NOSH: Gladstone QCWA Branch division president Heather Wieland and international officer Heather Jensen with project and scrapbooks from past international years. The Gladstone QCWA Branch is hosting a German International Lunch today.

GERMAN NOSH: Gladstone QCWA Branch division president Heather Wieland and international officer Heather Jensen with project and scrapbooks from past international years. The Gladstone QCWA Branch is hosting a German International Lunch today. Matt Taylor GLA290818QCWA

A TASTE of Germany is coming to the Gladstone Queensland Country Women's Association Branch today.

The group is hosting a German International Lunch as part of Gladstone Region Multicultural Week.

But it won't be all about bratwurst, sauerkraut, pork knuckle, potato salad and pretzels - there will be an educational element involved.

Gladstone QCWA Branch will have on display its project and scrapbooks from past international years to educate people on more than just the food.

The theme changes each year with Lithuania scheduled for 2019 followed by Japan and Malaysia.

Cost for lunch will be $10 per person with raffles held.

Gladstone QCWA international officer Heather Jensen said money raised would benefit disadvantaged countries.

"We're a part of the Associated Country Women of the World so we have to keep up with international studies," she said.

"The money we raise will help replace water tanks in the south pacific with poly tanks.

"We want to give those people freshwater - the south pacific is our area and it's an ongoing project."

Today's festivities begin from 10am at the QCWA Hall at 88 Oaka Lane.