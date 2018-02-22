CWA gardening for greater good

IF YOU can't handle the heat stay out of the kitchen. But Heather Wieland and along with other CWA volunteers don't mind working in a hot kitchen, or even a hot garden, for a good cause.

"We all enjoy making food for the seniors hall morning teas, and we like using some of the ingredients out of our community garden," Ms Wieland said.

She said the community garden was inspired by a young woman she met a few years ago.

"She had lost her job and was struggling to pay her rent," Ms Wieland said.

"So everyday she would walk from town to the Tondoon Gardens to pick fruit to eat.

"When I heard that I thought, 'We've got all this space at the back of our hall that could be used to grow food to help the poor or the homeless,' and that was how it started."

The community garden was built by volunteers in 2015 and since then extra beds, trees, swales and mulch pits have been added by a small team of keen participants from the Work for the Dole project who help tend the plot each week.

Heather is also looking for creative people who could add a some artistic touches to the garden.

"We have a toilet block and fence that could be covered with murals, and a few sculptures around the beds would look nice too," she said.

Community effort - raised beds and shade help save water Local

But it was practical help that was urgently needed.

"If anyone has a couple of hours to spare on Mondays or Fridays we could use a little help to keep the gardens watered, especially in this hot weather, and we're always looking for gardening tools or seeds," she said.

People wanting to find out more can visit the community garden at the back of CWA hall in Oaka Lane, or call Heather on: 0427 722 768

And if you can handle the heat, they might even let you try some treats in their kitchen.