Cutting edge knife maker

KEEN EDGE: Athol Gilson's has been making knives for over 20 years Greg Bray

THE handle of the knife of the blade Athol Gilson is holding is made from the petrified bone of a walrus penis.

"It's called oosik, and I traded it from another knife maker in Canada who wanted some opal," he said.

Athol has been making knives for over 20 years and enjoys sourcing interesting or unusual materials for his blades to incorporate into his creations.

"Buffalo horn and deer antlers make good handles and I've even got a piece of mammoth ivory somewhere in the shed," he said.

His fascination with knives and knife making started when he was boy.

Like most boys of my generation I was given a pocket knife and I learned how to look after it and keep it sharp.

Many years later local jeweller, Maurie McCarthy, was teaching Athol how to make jewellery at home as a hobby, the conversation got round to making knives.

"I learned that Maurie and I had another shared a passion for making knives that were artistic, looked beautiful, but were functional as well, " Athol said.

The apprenticeship had begun.

"Maurie taught me to make knives from stock metal where the knife blade is cut out from a piece of rectangular stainless steel and then ground into shape by hours of linishing.

"It took ages, but I really enjoyed the process," he said.

Eventually he decided to try forging the metal himself like blacksmiths of old.

He bought an anvil and set up a forge at the back of his shed.

"It takes a lot longer to heat the metal and hammer it into shape, but I love it, although it would be nice to have a power hammer sometimes," he said.

In 20 years Athol has made over 50 knives, from hunting and skinning blades, pocket knives and chefs' knives, each one a work of art but functional as well.

He also applied his creative skills to learning how to make the sheaths from a variety of different materials.

"I used stingray skin to make one sheath, it's tough but versatile and looks pretty good," he said.

Of all the knives he has made, he has around 10 at home.

"Over the years, I've given most of them away as gifts, but they're pretty unique and I'm sure they'll be treasured," he said.