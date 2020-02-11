Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A baby bison has arrived at a popular zoo in huge news for a species once dangerously close to ­extinction.
A baby bison has arrived at a popular zoo in huge news for a species once dangerously close to ­extinction.
Pets & Animals

CUTENESS ALERT: Rare baby bison poses for cameras

11th Feb 2020 5:30 PM

Werribee Open Range Zoo is celebrating the birth of an American bison - a species once dangerously close to ­extinction.

Female Taami was born on January 27 to father Benji and protective mother Tehya.

New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.
New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.

 

New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.
New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.

 

Taami translates to "musician" in Raramuri, an indigenous language originating from Chihuahuan Mexico where a population of American bison reside.

Although Taami is already up and exploring with her herd, the little one has a lot of growing up to do, with father Benji weighing in at 823kg.

New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.
New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.

 

Life sciences savanna manager Dominic Moss said the birth of the calf is welcome news given the species' ­unstable history.

"Werribee Zoo's bison highlight the need to fight for animal conservation, including protected breeding programs such as ours," Mr Moss said.

Zoo members and visitors can see the new addition to the bison family on Werribee Zoo's Safari Bus, which is free with entry.

bison editors picks werribee open range zoo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Heavy rain drenches parts of the region

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Heavy rain drenches parts of the region

        News Readers took to The Observer’s Facebook post to share their photos and rainfall totals. Some might surprise you.

        • 11th Feb 2020 4:55 PM
        Tips to safeguard your home against sneaky thieves

        premium_icon Tips to safeguard your home against sneaky thieves

        News Police are urging West Gladstone residents for assistance to safeguard against...

        GET ON-BOARD: Business opportunities from fishing comp

        premium_icon GET ON-BOARD: Business opportunities from fishing comp

        News AN information session hosted by the Boyne Tannum HookUp is being held this month...

        WET WEATHER: Almost 100mm in three hours

        premium_icon WET WEATHER: Almost 100mm in three hours

        News IN JUST three hours this morning, some parts of Gladstone received almost as much...