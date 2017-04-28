Cute younger sister happy to out-fish older brother

Isabella caught a bigger fish than her brother and she was happy about it.

SHE might be younger than her brother but it didn't stop Isabella catching a bigger fish and bragging about it.

The family were out fishing as part of this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp today and Isabella caught a big bream that was 2cm bigger than her brother's.

"I usually catch more fish for bait and he usually catches the bigger fish," she said.

Isabella's brother said it was really annoying that his older sister had caught a bigger fish than him.

He said they were going back out fishing and he wanted to catch a bigger one than her.