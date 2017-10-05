Cute Chloe caught some of her family members by surprise

CUTE: Newborn Chloe Jaide Euler with parents Kim Kadel and Tony Euler at Gladstone Hospital.

CUTE: Newborn Chloe Jaide Euler with parents Kim Kadel and Tony Euler at Gladstone Hospital. Caroline Tung

CHLOE Jaide Euler was a surprise for half her extended family who were adamant the new baby would be a boy.

Chloe is the fourth baby between parents Kim Kadel and Tony Euler.

She's a welcome addition to a big family as she joins Madison Kadel, 14, Sarah Kadel, 13, Liam Kadel, 9, and Alexis Rose, 3.

"Her room is all ready to go, (but) half the family said 'no it's a boy', and the room is done for a girl," Ms Kadel said.

Chloe was born at the Gladstone Hospital yesterday morning at 2.57am and weighed a bit more than three kilos.

Newborn Chloe Jaide Euler sleeps peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital. Caroline Tung

Ms Kadel described the birth as hard, with 3.5 hours at the hospital and pains beginning at 11pm the previous day.

But the good news for mum was Chloe came a bit faster than expected, and the birth was quicker compared to those of her siblings.

And it's not too early to tell who she looks like more.

"She's got a couple of my facial features but she's got dad's fingers and toes," Ms Kadel said.

"Bits and pieces (but) we'll have to wait and see until she gets a bit older."

Big sister Sarah said she had been looking forward to a new baby in the house, and already had some ideas for sister bonding time.

"I look forward to helping her dress up when she becomes a toddler," she said.