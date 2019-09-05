Menu
Cute and cuddly? No, koalas fight dirty — and loud

Love was definitely not in the air when a male and female koala engaged in a rolling brawl in front of tourists.

The footage was recently captured by Gaylene, a guide for Kangaroo Island Odysseys, at the Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on the island.

The two koalas brawl on Kangaroo Island in footage captured a guides at the Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on Kangaroo Island. Picture: Kangaroo Island Odysseys / Facebook
Screeching in rage, the koalas trade blows and wrestle as they descend a tree, then continue lashing out on the ground before one eventually concedes defeat and wanders away to sulk.

It's not clear whether it was a lovers' tiff or a full-blown turf war - but on KI there's plenty of gum leaves for everyone..

