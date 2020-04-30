Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
30th Apr 2020 9:47 AM

 

Queensland continues to smash the coronavirus curve with zero new cases again recorded on Thursday.

The state's tally still sits at 1,033 with 943 of those sufferers now recovered.

Tragically, six Queenslanders have died from the virus during the pandemic.

More than 108,000 tests have been conducted.

 

 

Just one new case was recorded on Wednesday and that was from a person returning from an overseas trip.

Queensland has recorded no new cases again today. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Queensland has recorded no new cases again today. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Health Minister Steven Miles will give an update at 12.15pm from the Sunshine Coast.

It comes as Queensland scientists lead the world in edging closer to a vaccine with UQ researchers confident millions of doses of the cure could be in mass production within months.

 

Originally published as 'Curve smashed': QLD records zero new cases

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘A sad day for the region’: Seven’s closure

        premium_icon ‘A sad day for the region’: Seven’s closure

        News “The loss of local knowledge is also heartbreaking. People that know the locals and know the region.”

        Green light for major housing development at Agnes Water

        premium_icon Green light for major housing development at Agnes Water

        News Bryant St project progresses despite community concern

        How lawyers are adjusting to new ways of working

        premium_icon How lawyers are adjusting to new ways of working

        News Social distancing has impacted some legal transactions

        O’Dowd encourages residents to get COVIDSafe app

        premium_icon O’Dowd encourages residents to get COVIDSafe app

        Health The app is part of a public health initiative