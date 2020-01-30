Scott to challenge police charges

Curtis Scott (right) of the Melbourne Storm is seen during a training session at the Holden Centre in Melbourne, Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The Storm take on the Roosters this Saturday in the NRL Preliminary final. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Curtis Scott (right) of the Melbourne Storm is seen during a training session at the Holden Centre in Melbourne, Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The Storm take on the Roosters this Saturday in the NRL Preliminary final. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Troubled NRL star Curtis Scott will "vigorously defend" serious police charges including claims he kicked and punched an officer during his alleged alcohol-fuelled Australia Day antics when he fronts court in Sydney on Friday.

In another stunning development, The Daily Telegraph has also learned that vital SCG security footage could now hold the key to Scott's immediate NRL career.

A source has confirmed police are in possession of security footage obtained by a SCG camera that apparently focuses on bushes near the Olympic Hotel on Moore Park Rd.

It is not known what the vision shows but this is believed to be where the alleged incident occurred.

Arresting officers also wore body cameras at the time that will be crucial to any potential defence.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that senior officers were reportedly happy that correct procedure was followed by police on the night.

But this is where the security vision and body-cam footage could prove vital given Scott is ready to defend himself against the allegations.

Curtis Scott was repotedly with teammates at the Ivy Pool Bar in Sydney on the night of the alleged incident.

Scott's representatives confirmed in a statement issued to The Daily Telegraph that the legal team headed by Danny Eid would be challenging police charges: "Without going into any detail we plan to vigorously defend our client."

It is understood the first responders to the incident were two female police officers.

Scott was due to return to Canberra training on Wednesday but was told that he would not be required until after his court hearing on Friday in the Downing Centre Local Court.

While the Raiders are furious the club has been forced to address serious allegations relating to a player who only recently joined the club from Melbourne, they are also determined to give Scott every chance to defend himself in court before any potential punishment is even considered.

The Raiders as a club have a strong history of making their players answerable for their actions but are adopting a wait-and-see approach to make sure Scott receives a fair hearing.

Curtis Scott was with Raiders teammates John Bateman, Sam Humphries, George Williams, Elliott Whitehead, Jack Murchie and Ryan Sutton in Sydney for the Australia Day weekend. Picture: Instagram.

The court hearing was initially set down for February 20 but has been brought forward, assumedly so Scott's legal team can make an application for a change to his bail conditions, or potentially challenge the charges.

The Raiders are also privately upset that Canberra teammates who were with Scott on the night in Sydney have been subjected to accusations they didn't look after their mate.

It is understood teammates had helped Scott into a cab to send him back to the hotel where the group were staying.

It is unknown how Scott ended up in the bushes outside the SCG precinct, although it was claimed he had earlier lost his phone earlier in the night.