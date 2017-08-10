Curtis Island workers share industry insights with mega project trainees

While Shell's FLNG Prelude vessel was making its way from Geoje, South Korea to its new location 475 km north north east of Broome, nine trainee service technicians who will work on Prelude vessel, have been gaining valuable LNG servicing experience at Shell's QGC Curtis Island plant.

WORKERS at QGC's Curtis Island plant helped train nine service technicians who will soon work on the world's most technically advanced mega-projects off the Western Australian coast.

The Perth-based trainee service technicians have spent since mid-July on site at the Curtis Island LNG plant for training, in preparation of their next stop in what's dubbed as a "new era” of LNG exporting.

The trainees will work on Shell's Floating Liquefied Natural Gas plant the Prelude vessel - a 488-metre-long floating facility extracting and liquefying gas at sea - stationed off Australia's North West coast.

A QGC spokesperson said the nine trainees would return to Western Australia at the end of August.

During their time at Curtis Island the trainees gained insights into shipping, loading LNG, scaffolding and rigging as they were "fully immersed” into the day-to-day routines on site.

"They've been trained by Shell QGC technicians on a variety of roles at QGC as there are many similarities between an onshore plant and floating LNG,” the spokesperson said.

GAS: The Floating LNG Prelude trainees and QGC technicians also hosted a group of 23 students from the Gladstone region.

The Prelude trainees and QGC technicians also hosted a group of 23 students from the Gladstone region interested in careers in the industry.

The students had a tour of QGC and trainees shared stories of their oil and gas industry careers.

The Prelude vessel, which is 475km north-north east of Broome in Western Australia, arrived in Australian waters on July 25.

Shell Australia Chairman Zoe Yujnovich said the arrival of the Prelude FLNG facility signalled a new era for the Australian LNG export industry, with the first floating liquefaction facility deployed in local waters.

Ms Yujnovich said Shell had awarded a majority of Prelude contracts to Australian contractors, including the contract awarded to Australian engineering company Monadelphous for maintenance and modification services valued at $200 million.

"One hundred and fifty technicians have been trained across a broad range of critical skills, including helicopter landing and refuelling skills, rigging, scaffolding and first aid,” Ms Yujnovich said.

The Prelude project will employ 260 local workers on board the facility during operations and create more than 1500 jobs during the hook-up and commissioning phase of the project.

Shell expects to see cashflow from the project during 2018.