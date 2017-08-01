26°
Curtis Island smoky flaring shake up on council's radar

Chris Lees
| 1st Aug 2017 4:30 AM
QGC has applied to change its Environmental Authority for its QCLNG project so it can flare for longer during a maintenance shut down.
QGC has applied to change its Environmental Authority for its QCLNG project so it can flare for longer during a maintenance shut down.

SHELL'S plan to change its flaring conditions is on the agenda for today's council meeting.

Gladstone Regional Council is being asked to make a decision about whether to endorse Shell's application to increase allowable visible (smoky) flaring time for their Queensland Curtis LNG plant.

There have been a number of concerns raised by residents about any change in environmental conditions with a public forum hosted earlier this month.

"QGC (Queensland Gas Company) and DEHP (the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection) have advised that 'smoky' LNG flares from Curtis Island plants are not an environmental hazard but rather an environmental nuisance (visual amenity) with no adverse health or environmental impacts," an officers' report reads.

"However, this position appears to directly conflict with the literature which cites human production of carbon emissions (particularly carbon dioxide) as the principal cause of global warming."

The meeting discussing the issue will be held at 9am tomorrow at Agnes Water at 71 Springs Rd, Agnes Water.

Gladstone Observer
