Curtis Island plants using less LNG than predicted

CURTIS Island's LNG plants are using less gas than previously thought, according to new figures from the Australian Energy Market Operator.

"Gas demanded by Curtis Island LNG trains has... recently been observed to trend down from the projections used in the March 2017 GSOO (Gas Statement of Opportunities) Neutral scenario," the AEMO report reads.

"Actual demand was lower than the forecast by up to 17 petajoules in May 2017."

The information from the March report was used by the Federal Government to help justify its Australian Domestic Gas Policy Mechanism, which is designed to give the government the power to ban or restrict international exports in order to guarantee domestic gas supply in Australia.

Despite the better figures coming from Gladstone's LNG plants, the AEMO still issued a warning regarding LNG supply.

"Following the release of our Gas Statement of Opportunities in March this year, the ESO analysis suggests gas supply remains tight, however the latest industry projections of gas production are just sufficient to meet current (demand) projections," chief executive Audrey Zibelman said.

"Gas availability on the supply side, together with new initiatives to reduce peak demand via demand side management, will form a formidable combination in managing power system security during those hours on the very few extreme condition days per year."

According to the AEMO, gas supply and demand remain "finely balanced" following updated forecasts from gas producers

"Variations in the amount of gas demanded by LNG exports could, however, be pivotal in determining whether a gas shortfall arises," the report said.

All three Curtis Island LNG plants have been in the spotlight recently due to gas demand issues.

However, Santos has been under the most scrutiny, as the only project on the island that buys more gas from the market than it supplies.