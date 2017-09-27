Curtis Island LNG sites offer Turnbull game changing deal

Santos GLNG preparing to feed first gas into the pipeline. Photo Contributed

THE Prime Minister has pulled his finger off the trigger of the feared gas export ban after Curtis Island's three gas giants assured him today they would increase domestic supply.

Origin Energy, Shell and Santos - who all export LNG internationally from Curtis Island ventures - made the commitment during a meeting with Malcolm Turnbull today.

The meeting followed two separate dire forecasts this week, warning Australia was looking down the barrel at a gas shortage of 54 petajoules next year.

The AEMO forecast an "annual energy shortfall" in the domestic gas market of 54 petajoules in 2018 and 48 PJ in 2019, but said if gas demand increases the shortfall could double.

After mounting pressure on the Curtis Island LNG exporters to top up domestic supply, the three gas giants agreed to sell 54 extra petajoules to Australian customers, and more if needed.

"They have stated that they will offer first, as a priority, domestic customers any uncontracted gas in the future as a priority," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Sydney after the meeting.

"(The companies) have given us a guarantee that they will offer to the domestic market the gas that was identified as the expected demand shortfall by AEMO (Australian Energy Market Operator) in 2018.

"They've stated that will provide a similar guarantee over two years."

Mr Turnbull said the extra domestic gas would be about 11% more expensive in southern states because of the cost of getting there from Queensland.

The Prime Minister also stressed, again, gas moratoriums on New South Wales and Victorian supplies should be lifted.

"The failure of Victoria and New South Wales to unlock their onshore gas resources means more gas will have to be shipped south at greater expense," he said.

Shell Australia chairman Zoe Yujnovich said the company understood to maintain public support it needed to ensure Australian customers had access to reliable and affordable supply.

The company, a part-owner of the QGC venture on Curtis Island, has recently established Shell Energy Australia which is committed to supplying wholesale gas customers.

"The company is committed to understanding demand in the market, securing gas supply and selling more gas to customers," she said.