'Unplanned outage' causes smoky, black flare from LNG site

Black smoke was seen from the QGC flare this afternoon.

BLACK smoke billowed from the QGC flare this afternoon following an unplanned outage on the LNG export site.

QGC issued a flaring alert late this afternoon.

"To ensure the safe resumption of QGC's operations on Curtis Island following an unplanned outage, flaring was used to evacuate natural gas and refrigerants from the trains' processing systems earlier today," the company said in a statement.

"Black smoke was visible for a short period."

QGC, the company behind Queensland Curtis LNG, added that flaring was essential to maintain a safe working environment.

"It is an integral part of our plant's operational and safety management systems and refers to the controlled burning of gas released from our plant when it cannot be processed into LNG," the statement said.

For information regarding air quality view the Queensland Government's monitoring results for the Gladstone region at www.ehp.qld.gov.au/air/data/search

For information on QGC's plant and flaring visit http://www.shell.com.au/about-us/projects-and-locations/qgc/environment/environmental-operations/flaring-at-our-lng-plant.html.