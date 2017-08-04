27°
News

'Unplanned outage' causes smoky, black flare from LNG site

Tegan Annett
| 4th Aug 2017 5:06 PM
Black smoke was seen from the QGC flare this afternoon.
Black smoke was seen from the QGC flare this afternoon. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BLACK smoke billowed from the QGC flare this afternoon following an unplanned outage on the LNG export site.

QGC issued a flaring alert late this afternoon.

"To ensure the safe resumption of QGC's operations on Curtis Island following an unplanned outage, flaring was used to evacuate natural gas and refrigerants from the trains' processing systems earlier today," the company said in a statement.

"Black smoke was visible for a short period."

QGC, the company behind Queensland Curtis LNG, added that flaring was essential to maintain a safe working environment.

"It is an integral part of our plant's operational and safety management systems and refers to the controlled burning of gas released from our plant when it cannot be processed into LNG," the statement said.

For information regarding air quality view the Queensland Government's monitoring results for the Gladstone region at www.ehp.qld.gov.au/air/data/search

For information on QGC's plant and flaring visit http://www.shell.com.au/about-us/projects-and-locations/qgc/environment/environmental-operations/flaring-at-our-lng-plant.html.

Gladstone Observer
Hundreds of jobs in $48.5m major CQ power station overhaul

Hundreds of jobs in $48.5m major CQ power station overhaul

MORE than 300 extra workers will arrive at CS Energy's Callide Power Station on Saturday for a 56-day $48.5 million major overhaul.

BREAKING: Power announces new coach

ENCOURAGING: Central QLD high performance coach Brady Walmsley has been named as Power men coach for 2018.

Blair Smith to coach his final game

Paramedics aid woman bitten by snake at her home

Paramedics are on scene at a reported stabbing in Curra.

Woman in her 50s suffers snake bite at her home.

UPDATE: Acreage on fire put out, thick smoke slowly lifting

QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Heavy black smoke is moving onto and across the Bruce Hwy.

Local Partners

Catherine claims huge Calliope jackpot

CALLIOPE'S Catherine Brown is a lot richer after claiming the Multiscreen Superdraw jackpot last Thursday night.

Triathletes prepare for Botanic 2 Bridge

ON THE RUN: 3D Coaching coach Ryan McLoughlin says the Botanic 2 Bridge will offer a great warm-up for athletes ahead of major triathlon events later in the year.

Preparations well under way for up to 4000 participating runners.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

MANHUNT: Ripped male models take over nightclub

SUPPLIED IMAGE. NOT FOR SYNDICATION OR SALE. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. 153996Zane Hau came second in the Manhunt national final last Friday night.

Mieplace Niteclub to host city's first Manhunt Male Model Search.

MAKE YOUR MOVE NOW!

63 Daintree Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 63 Daintree Boulevard to the market. This much loved brick home (approx. 183sqm under roof) is approximately five...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 SUBMIT ALL...

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

Double Storey Home with Internal Access &amp; Plenty of Storage Space - MUST SEE!

10 Geraldine Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Calling all first home buyers....This property is great value for money in the current market and will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market and into...

CONTRACT CRASHED...UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 $150,000

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct