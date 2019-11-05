Curtis Island LNG helps boost company’s revenue

DOZENS of shipments from Australia Pacific LNG helped give Origin Energy a needed boost to its revenue over the past three months.

While other parts of Origin’s business struggled, Australia Pacific LNG’s year-on-year production rose by 3 per cent, the recent quarterly report showed.

Between July and September there were 31 LNG cargoes loaded and shipped at the Curtis Island facility.

“Australia Pacific LNG continues to perform strongly with production rising during the quarter and higher oil prices lifting revenues,” Origin CEO Frank Calabria said.

The report said APLNG’s revenue was up by 7 per cent on June 2019 and September 2018 quarters, driven by higher oil prices and LNG volumes.

The Australian oil price in the September quarter was $101/bbl, up from $95/bbl in the June quarter.

Sales of LNG were worth $601.6 million during the quarter, up by 9 per cent compared to the June quarter.

Meanwhile electricity retail sales dropped by 6 per cent due to lower average usage, lower customer numbers and market revisions.

“Consistent with our FY2020 guidance … electricity sales volumes were lower as a result of expiration of business contracts and in our retail segment, lower customer usage and a decline in customer numbers,” Mr Calabria said.