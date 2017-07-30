Curtis Island gas project 'very comfortable' with new rules

GAS giant Shell's chief executive declared the company was feeling "very comfortable" with the Australian Government's new gas export policy imposed on east coast projects, including its QGC plant on Curtis Island.

Speaking after the announcement of Royal Dutch Shell's second quarter report, chief executive Ben van Beurden said he was supportive of the government's new gas policy which could see exporters have their gas capped and redirected from international contracts to the domestic market.

The policy, which was headed by former Resources and Northern Australia Minister Matthew Canavan, is now in Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's hands.

Discussions have started to determine if the east coast's tight domestic market should trigger the policy's gas export cap or ban for 2018. An announcement is expected in November.

QCLNG have started exporting Train 2 gas from Gladstone. Photo Contributed Contributed

Mr van Beurden said between Shell's QGC and Arrow ventures more gas was produced than exported, meaning the project was a "net contributor" to the domestic market.

"... and that, of course, puts us in a very comfortable position," he said.

"It is a small domestic market but with a very large export component in it and, of course, there have been situations where projects in that market have been struggling to supply their own export schemes and are effectively taking more gas out of the country than they have put into the system."

"As far as our portfolio is concerned - and think here of Arrow and QGC combined - we are in a different position, which is also recognised by the federal government in Queensland."

Of the three LNG plants on Curtis Island, Santos is the only project not considered a "net contributor" and is most at risk if the new policy is triggered.

Shell's second quarter result confirmed its lower LNG export volumes were offset by higher oil, gas and LNG prices and lower operating expenses.