27°
News

Curtis Island gas giants sign domestic supply deal with PM

LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan.
LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan. APLNG
Tegan Annett
by

THE kingpins behind Gladstone's $70 billion LNG industry have put pen to paper to prove their commitment to supplying Australia with gas it needs.

Australia Pacific LNG chief Warwick King, Gladstone LNG chief Rod Duke and Shell chairman Zoe Yujnovich signed an industry-government agreement promising sufficient gas supply from the three Curtis Island LNG projects for 2018-19. The Australian East Coast Domestic Gas Supply Commitment is designed to ensure Australian customers have access to available gas following two reports warning of a gas shortage within the next two years.

"Looking ahead it is absolutely vital that Australia adopts a whole of market solution to resolve new gas supply," Mr King said.

APPEA chief executive Dr Malcolm Roberts said the deal confirmed LNG producers would ensure eastern Australia would not run out of gas.

He said the industry also volunteered to provide the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission with comprehensive information on their contract offers.

Gladstone Observer
'Not good enough': Tough time for Gladstone's aspiring apprentices

'Not good enough': Tough time for Gladstone's aspiring...

THE daunting feeling of not knowing what employment lies ahead is one Josh Hill knows well.

$59m year for Gladstone major industry, 2018 set to be bigger

Gladstone Area Water Board projects manager David Bezuidenhout, MP Glen Butcher and Golding Contractors principal engineer Grant Christensen.

GAWB excited by what's to come.

Gladstone firm faces court for 31-year-old's workplace death

Mark Chapelhow died in a workplace incident at Veolia Environmental Services in Gladstone.

Veolia Environmental Services due for mention in court.

Bywaters family welcome baby boy with a buzz

CUTE: Mum Jay Bywaters with newborn Bodhi and daughter Eva, 3, share bonding time at the Mater Hospital in West Gladstone.

Gladstone family welcome a peaceful baby boy with a buzz.

Local Partners