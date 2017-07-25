Curtis Island contractor airlifted from site suffering medical condition

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Curtis Island today.

AN EMERGENCY helicopter service rescued a Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas contractor today.

Shortly after midday the worker needed emergency treatment for a medical condition.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the Curtis Island LNG plant and tweeted around 12.15pm that it was en-route.

Shell, which owns QCLNG confirmed it was a contractor involved.

"Shell can confirm a contractor working on the Curtis Island gas plant has been evacuated to receive emergency treatment for a non-work related medical condition,” a spokesperson said.