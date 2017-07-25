25°
Curtis Island contractor airlifted from site suffering medical condition

Tegan Annett
| 25th Jul 2017 12:51 PM
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Curtis Island today.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Curtis Island today. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

AN EMERGENCY helicopter service rescued a Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas contractor today.

Shortly after midday the worker needed emergency treatment for a medical condition.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the Curtis Island LNG plant and tweeted around 12.15pm that it was en-route.

Shell, which owns QCLNG confirmed it was a contractor involved.

"Shell can confirm a contractor working on the Curtis Island gas plant has been evacuated to receive emergency treatment for a non-work related medical condition,” a spokesperson said.

