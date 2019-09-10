Curtain maker celebrates 100th birthday

Dorrie James in her garden in 2008.

EATING sensibly and ignoring the latest dietary requirements is Dorrie James’s secret to old age, and at 100-years-old she knows what she’s talking about.

Many Gladstone households would be familiar with Mrs James’s (nee Evans) fancywork as her curtains were popular around the region in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Mrs James was born into the farm “Groveberry” in the Darling Downs on September 2, 1919. She attended school in Jodaryan until she was 14 before eventually taking up nursing.

She worked at numerous hospitals including Toowoomba, Cairns, Herberton, Nambour, Charleville, Quilpie, Dalby, Mount Isa, and Gladstone.

She married her husband Eric James at the Uniting Church Fortitude Valley on January 9, 1960 before they moved to Gladstone where she continued nursing at Gladstone Hospital.

Together they had one son, Garry James and three grand children.

Mr James worked at the Frieds department store ads a Grocery manager until 1973 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. That was when Mrs James started her curtain business.

“Our house was always filled with curtain materials and the lounge room floor was her workbench, much to my annoyance as a child,” son Garry James said.

“I spent many hours inserting curtain hooks and the like or travelling around helping hang curtains.”

He said the one memory he had was the “minefield” their lounge room became.

“People often joke about how painful it is to stand on a stray Lego Block - that’s nothing to finding the odd stray pin in the lounge room carpet with your feet,” he said.

“I still get nervous around carpet.”

Mrs James celebrated turning 100 at the Bli Bli Blue Care centre on the Sunshine Coast surrounded by friends and family.