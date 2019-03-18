CURTAIN CALL: Discovery Coast Theatre Group faces closure

THE Discovery Coast Theatre Group may shut down for good if a new committee is not established soon.

President Julia Cook said the group, which was incorporated in 2011, had been dormant for about two years and needed a motivated committee to stay afloat.

She said the group was once a community of like-minded people who shared a passion for theatre and regularly put on workshops, theatre restaurants and other performances.

"I think it would need more than one person to start this back up again,” Ms Cook said.

"The Office of Fair Trading will soon likely close the group down for continuing to not meet the obligations associated with being incorporated.

"Every year you're meant to fill in your Office of Fair Trading form to say what you did, are you meeting your requirements ... we haven't done those things for a couple of years now.”

Ms Cook said the group's inactivity over the last two years was a result of various factors including not being able to replace members who left.

"We've run a couple of membership drives asking if anyone may be interested but we haven't had any response,” she said.

"I don't know if it's people not wanting to commit or people are too busy or there's not enough people in the area.”

She said as the group's longest serving member it was time for her to move on but she would be sad if it closed.

"We're trying to give a service to the community by providing some entertainment and some theatre and some culture to a community that really doesn't get a lot of that,” Ms Cook said.

"I feel sad, I feel quite guilty for having to close it as it ran for so long but ... it's just not going to be possible any more for me to keep it going.”

Ms Cook said there would be a definite level of commitment for anyone wanting to regenerate the group.

However, she said new leaders would not struggle to find an audience or casual actors.

"The one thing that has been so helpful and has kept us motivated for as long as it has is that we have had a particularly supportive community,” she said.

"Whenever we put a performance on they have always been really well attended and they're always asking 'When's your next performance, when are you putting something else on?'

"If anybody did want to take it they've already got the community support.”

Contact Ms Cook on 0414750226.