Cuppa's and cakes to help cancer

TEA TIME: Del Burns, Andrea Jones, Glennis Williams and Pat Perry are looking forward to this year's Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea event in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA020519CCBMT

BUSINESSES, groups and individuals are encouraged to prepare early for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea later this month.

The Gladstone branch of Cancer Council Queensland will host the main event at the GPC Social Club from 9.30am on May 30.

Local branch remember Pat Perry has been involved with the cause since 2002 after surviving a brush with cancer the year before.

"They're a good bunch of ladies and we have a good time. We have meetings once a month plus the Biggest Morning Tea, Daffodil Day and the Pink Ribbon Breakfast are the three main things we do," Ms Perry said.

The Biggest Morning Tea may be a social event but there's a serious message attached to it plus the fundraising aspect which helps deliver back to the local community.

"Everything we make goes to the Cancer Council. They supply lodges for people having treatment in Rockhampton or Brisbane," Ms Perry said.

"If they have to go Brisbane for anything people meet them at the airport and drive them around where their lodge or hospital is. A lot goes into research and they have projects going on all the time.

"We can put people in contact with a lady in Rockhampton who can support them and there is also the Cancer Helpline (131120)."

Tickets to the May 30 event are $15 each and can be purchased at T-Leaf Clothing (100 Goondoon St), My State Bank (Stockland) or Coastline Fashion (Tannum Sands).

Ring Glenda on 0429420302 or email ccq.gladstone@gmail.com for enquiries.