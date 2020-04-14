Cupcake company’s boredom buster kit

Cake N Candy owner Tracey Robertson has been selling cake decorating kits to help keep children entertained.

A GLADSTONE cupcake business has come up with a new way to trade while orders are down and help bust at-home boredom.

Cake N Candy owner Tracey Robertson has been selling cupcake decorating kits ranging from unicorns and tractors to Frozen and Trolls. And being able to print edibles, the possible themes are endless.

“I saw something similar online … a cake-decorating supplies shop doing up similar kits,” Mrs Robertson said.

“We had mix and we had ingredients. It was a way of moving some of our stock and keeping the kids entertained.”

Clara Sno Robertson, 6, with her decorated cupcakes from mum Tracey Robertson's business Cake N Candy.

With gatherings restricted, the business, open since 2008, has had several order cancellations.

“It’s certainly a drop in business, but health is more important,” she said.

“Until (restrictions) are lifted we just wait and see if anyone wants a little pack to do up.”

To order a kit, email tracey@cakencandy.com.au.