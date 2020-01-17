Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
News

CUNNINGHAM HIGHWAY FLOOD: Car over embankment

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6:35: The Cunningham Highway closed due to flash flooding at 6.30pm this evening.

All lanes are blocked from the top of the Gap to Lake Moogerah Rd.

Motorists may divert through Toowoomba.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS planning a weekend trip are advised to exercise caution after a car fell down an embankment at the Main Range near Cunningham's Gap.

The single vehicle incident happened just past the helipad at around 3.30 this afternoon and "may have occurred as a result of the weather", according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

Prolonged rainfall is flowing onto all four lanes of the Cunningham Highway, requiring the closure of one, flooded eastbound lane.

According to both the Department of Transport and Main Roads and QPS, the highway remains open at this time, though delays are expected.

More to come.

cunningham highway flash flood flooding
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        premium_icon Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        News IT WAS a tough start to the new year when subcontractors found out they were in the lurch and couldn’t contact a Gladstone builder.

        UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        premium_icon UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        News Residents warned that the storms were expected to return later today.

        Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        premium_icon Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        News A senior constable has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service.

        VENUE CHANGE: Under 18s concert moved

        premium_icon VENUE CHANGE: Under 18s concert moved

        News THE venue for tomorrow’s Festival of Summer Sounds concert has been moved due to...