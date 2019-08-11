Menu
CELEBRATING CULTURES: Gladstone Multicultural Association president Helena Sant and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. Mr Butcher presented the group with $10,000 to help host Gladstone Multicultural Week and Festival Day.
Cultural diversity set to shine this month

Jessica Perkins
11th Aug 2019 12:33 PM
FROM cultural dance to an eclectic choice of food, cultural diversity is sure to be on display at the Gladstone Multicultural Festival later this month.

The event is set up for another year of success after the Queensland Government delivered $10,000 in funding to the Gladstone Multicultural Association to host this year's Gladstone Region Multicultural Week and Festival Day.

Held during Multicultural Queensland Month, the festival sees about 7000 people attend each year.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the festival would showcase the "diversity of cultures” in our community.

"We need to make sure that the people that come to our communities feel welcome and this is one of the opportunities that we have to do that,” Mr Butcher said.

"This year the theme is: We All Belong. Although we all come from different cultures we are all Queenslanders.

"This is one day of the year that we can all come together here in Gladstone and celebrate.”

Mr Butcher said there would be plenty of food and entertainment on the day.

Gladstone Multicultural Association president Helena Sant said celebrating cultural diversity was important in a region like Gladstone.

"We have such a diverse range of people coming through ... it's really important that we identify the harmonies between the community and the newcomers to Gladstone,” Ms Sant said.

"This festival celebrates all of that.”

The Multicultural Festival will be held on August 31 at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

