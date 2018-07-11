Menu
CULTURAL LEARNING: Lillian Thomas, 4, added her handprint to the Rainbow Serpent artwork they made as part of their NAIDOC Week activities at Port City Kids. Matt Taylor GLA100718PCK
Cultural diversity, learn respect for Indigenous tradition

Glen Porteous
by
11th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

CULTURAL diversity and learning respect for Indigenous tradition were the ambitions of the inquisitive Port City Kids Early Learning Centre children.

Face painting and dream time story telling were all part of the centre's participation in NAIDOC Week.

Kindy Teacher Tammy Bayntun was encouraged to see the children engage with activities to absorb the rich history of Indigenous Australians.

"We embrace the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and place in it as well,” Ms Bayntun said.

"The group celebrated their history throughout the year and during NAIDOC Week we concentrate on art, crafts, languages, dances and music.”

The children designed a Rainbow Serpent drawing with a montage of hand prints with many bright and colourful hand prints.

"The children learnt about what the colours represent and the significance and meanings behind them,” Ms Bayntun said. "They learnt about the Rainbow Serpent and taught them about Aboriginal dream time.”

All age groups of the centre were shown a variety of learning about Indigenous culture.

"This is integrated throughout all ages and we even teach them about the three flags that are flown, the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait.”

NAIDOC 2018 theme is Because of her, we can and it's about the invaluable contribution Indigenous women make to communities.

"The children all did up native fruits, made displays with them and spoke about the role of what women did in Aboriginal society.”

