Cuckoos return to Gladstone to trick crows

DOWN THE HATCH: A Crow feeds a young and hungry Channel-billed Cuckoo.

THEY'RE big, need a lot of feeding and are stressing out their unwitting surrogate parents.

The Channel-billed Cuckoos and Koels are back in Gladstone and birdwatcher Allan Briggs said they're masters at getting other bird species to raise their young.

"They migrate from Indonesia and Papua New Guinea in the spring," he said.

"They need to be here when larger species of birds, like crows, are getting ready to lay their eggs.

"They'll wait near the nest and when the parent birds fly off they'll dash in and lay an egg amongst the other eggs.

"When it returns the crow often doesn't recognise it's got an extra egg in the nest."

An adult Channel-Billed Cuckoo. Suzanne Milligan

The cuckoo chick generally hatches earlier then pushes the other eggs out of the nest.

"If the crow chick is born at the same time, the baby cuckoo will push it out of the nest too," Mr Briggs said.

"That way they're the only chick and they get all the food, it's quite vicious.

"Unfortunately for the crows, the chick is twice the size of the parent, and it's voraciously hungry all the time.

"So a bird half its size is trying to feed it."

BACK IN TOWN: Koels have also migrated to Gladstone for the summer. Allan Briggs

Meanwhile the adult cuckoos enjoy some free time and feast on an abundance of food, particularly the sandpaper fig.

"They don't have to collect food for their offspring as the other bird species do it for them," Mr Briggs said.

Toward the end of summer they'll return to the nest to pick up the chick from their exhausted host parents before migrating north again.

He added that it's not all bad news for potential host birds though.

"Some species are starting to identify when they have a cuckoo egg in their nest and toss it out," he said.