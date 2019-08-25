CS Energy locks in five-year preferred contractor deal

CS ENERGY has selected Downer EDI Limited as its preferred contractor to carry out its overhaul and capital works program over the next five years at its Callide and Kogan Creek power stations.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said the long-term partnership with Downer would ensure CS Energy's power stations continued to provide reliable electricity into the National Electricity Market.

"Power stations are large, capital intensive assets that require regular overhauls to keep them operating safely and reliably," Mr Bills said.

The contract involves CS Energy's 1510 megawatt Callide Power Station near Biloela and the 750 megawatt coal-fired Kogan Creek Power Station near Chinchilla.

"This contract is about creating a partnership with Downer where we work as one team to deliver overhauls and capital works at our power stations safely, on time and to budget.

"It is an extension of our already positive relationship with Downer, as they are currently working on the major overhaul at Kogan Creek and will deliver the Callide Unit C3 overhaul later this year.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with Downer to drive continuous improvement in the safety and operational performance of CS Energy's power stations."

Mr Bills said the contract with Downer would provide CS Energy with greater consistency in overhaul execution and a contractor workforce with extensive knowledge of CS Energy's plant and systems.

"This will help us get the best out of power station assets so we can respond to the changes we're seeing in the energy market as well as future challenges," he said.