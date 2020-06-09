Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Our experts have looked into the Crystal Ball and some think the Bombers are on the rise, while the Bulldogs are on the nose.
Our experts have looked into the Crystal Ball and some think the Bombers are on the rise, while the Bulldogs are on the nose.
AFL

Crystal Ball: Top eight set for shake-up

9th Jun 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUR experts have already done this once - when the AFL season started.

They'd studied hard during the off-season, done plenty of trackwatching and made their predictions, both educated and bold.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic struck and footy went on hiatus for some three months.

Get your footy fix on KAYO ahead of live matches returning soon. Watch classic battles from the 60s to today, docos, news and more. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Now we're finally about to see some footy again, how much have the opinions of our experts changed?

SEE ALL OUR PREDICTIONS BELOW

SUBSCRIBE TO THE SACKED PODCAST HERE

More Stories

afl brisbane lions gold coast suns predictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Our latest subscription bundles unrestricted digital access to our website with a superb pair of stylish, great-sounding Sennheiser earbuds. Sound like a deal?

        Competition an opportunity to capture kindness

        premium_icon Competition an opportunity to capture kindness

        News The Queensland Community Foundation has issued a call to action photographers for a...

        Couple soldiers on after 38 years with RACQ

        premium_icon Couple soldiers on after 38 years with RACQ

        News ‘We care about our customers, not just their cars,’ says duo behind GMW Mechanical...

        Milestone: 20 years up for camping specialists

        premium_icon Milestone: 20 years up for camping specialists

        News Karen Bargenquast and Brett Bowman bought Gladstone Camping Centre in 2000.