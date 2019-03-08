Bikie who ‘cried like baby’ in jail, cops record prison stint

Crybaby bikie Robert Ale has been jailed for at least 13 years and nine months. Picture: David Crosling

Crybaby bikie Robert Ale has been jailed for at least 13 years and nine months. Picture: David Crosling

CRYBABY Comanchero Robert Ale has been jailed for 18 years over a violent criminal enterprise involving attempted hits, drive-by shootings, drug trafficking and arson.

In what is believed to be one of the highest whacks on a patched outlaw motorcycle gang member in the state, Ale will have to serve at least 13 years and nine months before a chance of release.

Delivering the sentence today, County Court judge Paul Higham likened Ale, 36, from Lyndhurst, to a "predator" who groomed his underlings, friends and even his family to assist him in his organised crime gang.

In an earlier hearing, he said it was "truly chilling" how some did not even pause or ask questions before accepting "jobs" from Ale.

As head of the street gang The Last Kings, a brutal subgroup of the Comanchero, Ale ordered his underlings to commit assaults, arsons and aggravated burglaries.

In November 2016, he conspired to burn down Kittens nightclub in South Melbourne, sending henchman Omid Said, 30, into the property to torch it. The plan never unfolded.

And, in the same month, he called off a mission for underling Mustafa Baydar, 33, to storm a Doreen home and bash a man over a drug debt because of police presence at the targeted address.

"Just f----- cave him," Ale had originally ordered in a tapped phone call to Baydar.

Days later, he hatched a plan for Baydar to return to the property and spray it with bullets.

Ale again texted Baydar on his way to the job saying: "Be safe brother, enjoy the adrenaline rush! It doesn't last long lol."

Baydar replied: "I'm excited bro can't wait. S---'s gonna get real."

Ale also got clean skin friends to do drug runs for him as part of his major cross-borders drug syndicate in hope of avoiding police detection.

From October 2016 to March 2017, under the watchful eye of bikie-busting Echo Taskforce detectives, he trafficked 5.5kg of methylamphetamine, collecting $1.2 million cash, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars for cocaine, amphetamine, ecstasy, and cannabis.

Ale survived being shot nine times in the head at a Hampton Park tattoo parlour. Picture: Alex Coppel

Drug trafficking was an "evil trade", Judge Higham said, with illicit substances "tearing out the heart of the community".

"You did believe you were above the law," he told Ale.

Addressing him as he sat quietly in the dock in a suit, Judge Higham said Ale had promoted a form of masculine brotherhood so as to bind men to him, describing Baydar as having "fallen under your spell".

"You were a kind of predator, seeking out vulnerable man," Judge Higham said.

The court heard The Last Kings was set up to do "the dirty work" of the Comanchero so it didn't fall back on the outlaw motorcycle gang, dubbed by police as one of the most dangerous.

The Herald Sun revealed in December how Echo Taskforce detectives foiled Ale's bad boy ways, seeing him locked up and thousands of drugs taken off the streets, with elaborate surveillance and sting operations.

Ale has been dubbed a crybaby since his lawyer, in a bail application in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in 2017, said the bikie had been struggling in custody and when visited by another lawyer, "he broke down and cried like a baby".

He was released on bail, but became the target of a shooting, miraculously surviving being shot nine times, including in the head, as he sat getting a tattoo at Nitro Ink parlour in Melbourne's southeast.

Police are yet to arrest anyone over the assassination attempt.

Ale pleaded guilty to 18 charges including conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to recklessly cause injury and trafficking in a large commercial quantity of methylamphetamine.

He is the last to be sentenced of the 19 busted by police over the crime gang.

Said, considered second in charge of The Last Kings, was jailed for 14 years, with non-parole period of 10 years. Baydar was placed on a three-year Community Corrections Order.

