CRUNCH TIME: Pregnant mum and 'No' voters clash curbside

WITH 36 hours to go until all votes on the same-sex marriage plebiscite must be received by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, things are getting heated.

As tensions rise and passion grows, 'Yes' voters and 'No' voters have continued to clash.

Gladstone resident Courtney Griffiths is currently pregnant with her second child.

But that did not stop her from slamming on the brakes when she drove past several 'No' voters, with their 'No' campaign signs, shirts and banners.

Courtney Griffiths' took the fight to 'No' campaigners sharing their message on the side of a Gladstone road. Courtney Griffiths' Facebook post

After the dramatic exchange, Ms Griffiths took to Facebook, posting the video she had taken, recording all that had transpired on the roadside.

Her post read "Just goes to show how ignorant and inconsistent these "No" protesters are. There's nothing honorable about dividing people and standing over those who dare to have a voice for those who are equal."

"Gay marriage does not lead to 'gay sex education' - it leads to promotion of any sexuality being the norm," the post read.

Ms Griffiths told The Observer she didn't think discrimination had a place in the world in 2017.

"It's quite upsetting to me because it makes me think what kind of world am I sending my now-two-year-old out to?" she said.

Ms Griffiths post made many points against 'No' voters, saying their arguments were invalid.

"They told my son he could wear a dress to school if he wants to. That's right. Because technically he'll still be in uniform," the post read.

She also addressed the point the 'No' voters she encountered had made in regards to boys and girls having to end up using the same bathrooms.

"Are we going to be behind America on this issue now? ... And they've essentially got an Oompa Loompa over there.

They say they are peaceful protesters but there's nothing peaceful about dividing people.

"I feel so sorry for you if you've ever been to a car dealership, doctors surgery or petrol station with a unisex toilet. What do you do, not go? Only rent houses with two toilets so you can divide them?"

Ms Griffith's video was viewed more than 1.3 thousand times.

*The video was taken by Ms Griffiths, who sent it to The Observer to insert into this published story.