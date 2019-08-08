LIVESTREAM: St Brendan's bid for glory in Townsville

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's College coach Terry Hansen says his players won't die wondering in the Aaron Payne Cup grand final today.

They will take on Kirwan State High at Townsville's 1300SMILES Stadium in the curtain-raiser to the North Queensland Cowboys versus Brisbane Broncos NRL game.

The Morning Bulletin will livestream the schoolboys clash. The link will appear at the top of the home page just before the 5.25pm kick-off.

READ: Skipper's heroic play in St Brendan's epic semi-final

READ: Aaron Payne Cup semi-final showdown

READ: RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's boarder gunning for glory

READ: St Brendan's eye top spot in Aaron Payne Cup

St Brendan's booked their place in the decider with a gutsy come-from-behind win over Confraternity Shield winners Ignatius Park in the semi-final.

Hansen believes that if they produce a similar effort today they will be right in the mix.

"I'm sure they will have gained some confidence out of that win," he said.

CONTENDERS: St Brendan's College team (back row, from left) co-captain Bill Gunning, Peyton Jenkins, Jake Keating, Coby Williamson, Jake Baigrie, Grady Callaghan, Laish Salam, Brayden Jones, Jye Marriott, Blake Laherty and (front, from left) Jett Hill, co-captain Sam Strohfeldt, Isaac Garraway, Illami Buli, Mitchell Biddulph, Liam Kenny, Chase Demaine-Beale, Tristan Barron and Mauga Nona. NICOLE DENDLE

"That was a tough game and they had to hang in there to win it and they did that.

"If they can perform as well as that they're right in this game, they really are.

"It's going to be tough but we'll give it a crack.

"The boys are keen as mustard and are really looking forward to it."

Hansen said just as he did before the semi-final, he would be urging his players to finish the game without an "if only".

"Too many times in rugby league games players came off saying 'if only I'd got there' or 'if only I'd made that tackle'.

"If every player can walk off that field and not have an 'if only' I'll be happy."

St Brendan's Mitchell Biddulph. Allan Reinikka ROK150519aleague1

Hansen said St Brendan's would be looking to play fast, expansive footy.

"They're a big team so we want to try to play fast at them and make them work hard.

"If we can keep turning them around as often as we can it will hold us in good stead.

"Kirwan are the sort of team that if they get their tails up they take a bit of pegging back, they can actually get away with the game.

"We really need to stay in the arm wrestle as long as we can and I'm hoping we might be able to do something at the back end.

"We've got to kick well, defend really well and stay in the contest at crucial times."

Rugby league: St Brendan's Peyton Jenkins. Allan Reinikka ROK150519aleague4

Hansen said he would be looking for another big performance from co-captain and lock Sam Strohfeldt and a good kicking game from halfback Peyton Jenkins.

St Brendan's will likely be playing in front of thousands of fans and Hansen said he would be making sure his players were not overawed.

"I'll be trying to keep them calm more than anything else," he said.

"Sometimes it's the occasion you've got to worry about so I'll be trying to tone it down and help the boys keep their feet on the ground.

"We just need to concentrate on what we do and what we do best and if we can do that, then who knows.

"We won't die wondering anyway."

ST BRENDAN'S PLAYER PROFILES

1. Blake Laherty

Height: 183cm

Weight: 81kg

Position: Fullback/Five-Eighth

Year level: 12

Home town: Yeppoon

2. Mauga Nona

Height: 186cm

Weight: 88kg

Position: Wing/Fullback

Year level: 12

Home town: Badu Island, Torres Strait

3. Jye Marriott

Height: 178cm

Weight: 84kg

Position: Centre/Wing

Year level: 11

Home town: Newcastle

4. Mitch Biddulph

Height: 177cm

Weight:75kg

Position: Centre/Back Row

Year level: 11

Home town: Barcaldine

5. Jake Keating

Height: 188cm

Weight: 82kg

Position: Wing

Year level: 11

Home town: Nanango

6. Laish Salam (above)

Height: 175cm

Weight: 70kg

Position: Five-eighth/Fullback

Year level: 12

Home town: Mossman

7. Peyton Jenkins

Height: 180cm

Weight: 68kg

Position: Halfback

Year level: 11

Home town: Rockhampton

8. Jake Baigrie

Height: 194cm

Weight: 90kg

Position: Front-Row/Back-Row

Year level: 11

Home town: Blackall

9. Isaac Garraway

Height:177cm

Weight: 75kg

Position: Hooker

Year level: 12

Home town: Yeppoon

10. Liam Kenny

Height: 180cm

Weight: 95kg

Position: Front-Row

Year level: 12

Home town: Gayndah

11. Bill Gunning

Height: 187cm

Weight: 91kg

Position: Back-Row

Year level: 12

Home town: Eton

12. Chase Demaine-Beale

Height: 182cm

Weight: 85kg

Position: Back-Row

Year level: 12

Home town: Yeppoon

13. Sam Strohfeldt

Height: 178cm

Weight: 81kg

Position: Lock

Year level: 12

Home town: Yeppoon

14. Brayden Jones

Height: 180cm

Weight: 74kg

Position: Hooker/Halves

Year level: 12

Home town: Mt Isa

15. Ilami Buli

Height: 186cm

Weight: 100kg

Position: Back-Row/Centre

Year level: 11

Home town: Mackay

16. Jett Hill

Height: 189cm

Weight: 117kg

Position: Front-Row

Year level: 12

Home town: Katherine, NT

17. Grady Callaghan

Height: 190cm

Weight: 92kg

Position: Front-Row

Year level: 11

Home town: Yeppoon

18. Coby Williamson

Height: 182cm

Weight: 90kg

Position: Back-Row/Centre

Year level: 11

Home town: Emerald

19. Tristan Barron

Height: 175cm

Weight: 70kg

Position: Utility Back

Year level: 11

Home town: Rockhampton