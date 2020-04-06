Cruise ships to depart Aus via Gladstone outer anchorage

State MP Glenn Butcher took to social media last week to dispel rumours of cruise ships arriving at Gladstone.

Two cruise ships are expected to transit to the Gladstone outer anchorage as they prepare to leave Australian waters in coming days.

Authorities have stressed the ships will not dock here and there will be no impact on Gladstone residents.

Marine Safety Queensland said the Carnival Splendour and Carnival Spirit are berthed in Brisbane to load stores and fuel.

"On completion, the ships will then transit to the Gladstone outer anchorage where non-essential crew will be transferred onto one ship before both ships depart overseas," general manager Angus Mitchell said.

"The transfer of crew will happen at sea with no interaction with shoreside personnel."

He wants to make it clear that no vessels will be docking and said all foreign cruise ships had been instructed to leave Australian waters by midnight Wednesday.

Mr Butcher said the ship movements happening in the early part of the week were part of preparations to depart.

It's understood the Queen Elizabeth left the Gladstone outer anchorage today for Brisbane to load stores and fuel.

The ship will then depart overseas.

Maritime Safety Queensland continues to actively track all vessels off the Queensland coast through its network of Vessel Traffic Services centres.