Gladstone says bon voyage

Carnival Splendor (foreground) and Spirit about 20 kilometres from Boyne Island. Picture: Aerial Media Gladstone.

Carnival Splendor (foreground) and Spirit about 20 kilometres from Boyne Island. Picture: Aerial Media Gladstone.

Gladstone will bid farewell to the two cruise ships that could be seen offshore for the past week.

The Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor were initially scheduled to refuel and change crew earlier this week, but were approved to do the undertaking on the weekend when the weather was more favourable.

Carnival Spirit left this morning on it's way to Subic Bay, Philippines.

Splendor is expected to depart for Indonesia shortly.

Aerial Media Gladstone captured an image of the two ships when they were anchored about twenty kilometres from Boyne Island.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Maritime Safety Queensland gave the order on Monday afternoon for all cruise ships on the Queensland coast to set sail.

The order is in line with Australian Border Force regulations.

The ships do not have passengers on-board and the companies that own them are responsible for getting the crews to land.

"This should give Queenslanders 100 per cent confidence that we are acting in not only the state's interests but also in the national interest," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The ships did not dock at Gladstone and there was no impact on the city's residents.