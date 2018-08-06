Cruise ship passengers embrace Gladstone's sunshine

ESCAPING THE CHILL: Surgeon Zeev Duieb came up from Melbourne with 10 family members to enjoy Gladstone's sunny, warm winter.

MELBURNIANS looking for warmth and sunshine were among the passengers aboard the Pacific Explorer that docked in Gladstone yesterday.

Melbourne surgeon Zeev Duieb chose to take a cruise to Gladstone because he "wanted to get away from the freezing cold".

"The weather is so good up here. In Melbourne it's 10 degrees, here it feels like 30," he said.

Nadine Buckton was impressed with the sales of her home made jams at the Feast on East markets. Mike Richards GLA050818SHIP

Dr Duieb, who came up with 10 members of his extended family, said the group wanted to soak up the local culture.

The Feast on East markets at East Shores were packed with tourists and Gladstone residents.

Nadine Buckton from Rockhampton started selling home-made jams, chutneys and relishes at the markets this year.

"Because it's on the weekend this time, everyone gets a chance to come have a look around, and it's beautiful weather," Ms Buckton said.

Gladstone Regional Council recently did a letter drop of businesses on Goondoon St, asking shops to open on Sunday to cater for cruise passengers.

Melanie Carlyon, owner of fashion store La Moda, had planned to open anyway.

"There was a good steady flow this morning, but this afternoon has died right off," Ms Carlyon said.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development CEO Darryl Branthwaite said 150 cruise ship passengers went to Agnes Water for the day.

Mr Branthwaite hoped for a trial run to the Great Barrier Reef for cruise ship passengers before the end of the year.