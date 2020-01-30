Menu
Stall holders at the Feast on East Markets waiting to greet passengers from the delayed cruise ship.
Cruise ship delayed by several hours

Nick Gibbs
30th Jan 2020 2:37 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
The arrival of the first cruise ship to dock in Gladstone for 2020 has been delayed by several hours.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive officer Gus Stedman told The Observer a technical issue on the ship was responsible for the delay, and based on the latest information, he expected passengers to arrive at about 3pm.

Hearing news of the delay, most stall holders at the Feast on East markets said they planned to stay to greet the passengers.

Jenny Nott of Sea-change Style had travelled from the Sunshine Coast to open her stall.

"We still hope we get to see them and welcome them," she said.

