Cruise ship visit to inject $350K into Gladstone economy

FOURTH VISIT: Natalia Embrey, Mitchell Doyle and Lianna Doyle look on as the Pacific Jewel anchors off Mooloolaba.

CRUISE ship Pacific Jewel will make its fourth visit to Gladstone this year when it arrives in our waters tomorrow.

The P&O vessel has already visited Gladstone in January, February and May bringing with it more than one million in tourist dollars.

The Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd estimates tomorrow's cruise ship arrival will inject up to $375,000 into the local economy.

GAPDL's figures are based upon an average tourist spend of $200, with approximately 1880 guests and crew expected to set foot on Gladstone soil throughout the day.

The tourist board expected 90% of passengers and 30% of crew to disembark on East Shores.

The Feast on East markets will be back in full swing tomorrow with 75 stalls, while two 52-seater buses will visit the precinct from Rockhampton.

Pacific Jewel has already visited Tangalooma, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and arrived at Willis Island yesterday.

The 12-night cruise departed Sydney on July 22 and returns on August 3.