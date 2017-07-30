25°
News

Cruise ship visit to inject $350K into Gladstone economy

MATT HARRIS
| 30th Jul 2017 9:49 AM
FOURTH VISIT: Natalia Embrey, Mitchell Doyle and Lianna Doyle look on as the Pacific Jewel anchors off Mooloolaba.
FOURTH VISIT: Natalia Embrey, Mitchell Doyle and Lianna Doyle look on as the Pacific Jewel anchors off Mooloolaba. Warren Lynam

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRUISE ship Pacific Jewel will make its fourth visit to Gladstone this year when it arrives in our waters tomorrow.

The P&O vessel has already visited Gladstone in January, February and May bringing with it more than one million in tourist dollars.

The Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd estimates tomorrow's cruise ship arrival will inject up to $375,000 into the local economy.

GAPDL's figures are based upon an average tourist spend of $200, with approximately 1880 guests and crew expected to set foot on Gladstone soil throughout the day.

The tourist board expected 90% of passengers and 30% of crew to disembark on East Shores.

The Feast on East markets will be back in full swing tomorrow with 75 stalls, while two 52-seater buses will visit the precinct from Rockhampton.

Pacific Jewel has already visited Tangalooma, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and arrived at Willis Island yesterday.

The 12-night cruise departed Sydney on July 22 and returns on August 3.

Gladstone Observer
Work to start on $29.5m project to transform Gladstone waterfront

Work to start on $29.5m project to transform Gladstone...

A waterfront cafe at East Shores is a step closer to reality, with work starting on Wednesday on the $29.5 million Stage 1B development.

'Horrific': Woman convicted over fatal, freak accident

HORRIBLE: The accident at the Queensland Rail Institute left one woman dead.

Two Gladstone women were crushed in a horrific car accident

Curtis Island gas project 'very comfortable' with new rules

Methane Rita Andrea LNG tanker docking at QCLNG. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Insight into QCLNG in second quarter report.

Man arrested trying to fill up stolen motorbike

NABBED: Police arrested the man as he tried to fill up a stolen motorbike at a Gladstone service station.

The man was taken to hospital shortly afterwards.

Local Partners

GECC donates piano to Tannum Primary

Gladstone Regional Council has donated a 1938 Challen baby grand piano to Tannum Sands State School.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Junior rugby club promotes healthy living with Technicolour Fun Run

READY TO RUN: Colby Smith, Alex Lillyman, Mitchell Smith, Maylee Brown, Max Bolton, Ben Lillyman, with Pricilla Lillyman and Bec Smith from Calliope Junior Rugby League Club are looking forward to the first colour run.

The event aims to raise $10,000 towards a new community centre.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

'Low-life creeps' steal instruments from The Black Sorrows

AUSTRALIAN band The Black Sorrows is appealing for public assistance after some "low-life creeps" stole musical instruments, equipment and personal items.

What's on the small screen this week

Wombat and Sticks are contestants on the new season of The Block.

A RAFT of new reality shows hit our screens.

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

The past lives of The Bachelor stars Leah and Simone have emerged.

The 24-year-old blonde has now defended her past

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $449,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $240,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $307,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A UNIT THAT IS READY TO GO!

5/222 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $105,000

Move straight into this great unit which is close to the CBD, ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get yourself on to the property ladder...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

GREAT LOCATION IN LEAFY SUBURB!

36 Boyne Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $179,000

This four bedroom home is situated in a quiet leafy area of West Gladstone that is very handy to schools, shopping and transport. There are child care facilities...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

AUCTION: Childcare building for sale in Boyne Island

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

Commercial property selling in Boyne Island

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market