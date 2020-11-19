Menu
Mariah Grace passed away after falling from the 22nd floor at a GOld Coast tower on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook
News

Cruel twist after Gold Coast balcony death

Ellen Ransley
Darren Cartwright, Ellen Ransley
19th Nov 2020 1:16 PM

The distressed father of a young woman who fell to her death has been dealt another blow after Adelaide went into lockdown, preventing him from attending his daughter's funeral.

Mariah Huthmann Grace, a mother of six, fell from the 22nd floor of an apartment in Surfers Paradise on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed with NCA NewsWire that the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

John Grace posted a tribute to Mariah on Facebook but also that he is unable to make it Queensland in time for Tangi, a traditional Maori funeral.

He wrote on Thursday morning about the Catch-22 of being in lockdown in Adelaide and then having to serve a mandatory two weeks hotel quarantine if he made it to Queensland.

"If it doesn't rain, it pours," Mr Grace wrote.

"I'm in total lockdown in Adelaide for 6 days or more. And if I go to QLD, then I'm in 2 weeks lockdown at my own expense $3000.

"So I will miss my daughter's tangi … shattered again … what next … covid is my enemy."

John Grace is stuck in Adelaide lockdown and unable to attend his daughter's funeral, after she fell from a balcony on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook
A crowd-funding page, with a target of $10,000, was set up on Thursday morning by Mariah's sister Che to cover the funeral costs with $640 raised in the first hour.

"It is with great sadness that we announce on the 17th of November Mariah passed away, leaving behind her 6 beautiful children," Che Huthmann wrote.

"We are absolutely devastated by Mariahs (sic) passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of her funeral.

"We want to give Mariah service she deserves to honour her memory and say our last goodbyes."

Che wrote that no funeral arrangements had been made.

Mr Grace wrote on Wednesday about his loss and the pain he was going through.

"It is of a shattered heart that I announce the passing of my daughter Mariah Huthmann Grace," he wrote on Facebook.

"I don't know what else to say, my heart is broken. And my love goes out to my kids, Jamie, Fiona, Che, Lee-Roy, Jayson, Levi and Lawrence and to my kids' mum Necia Amanda Huthmann.

"Kia kaha. Love Dad."

 

 

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the cost of Mariah Grace’s funeral following her death on Tuesday after falling from a Gold Coast apartment tower. Picture: Facebook
