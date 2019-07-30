‘Cruel’ Ramsay blasted for animal killing

Gordon Ramsay has upset viewers by killing a goat — and then eating it — in his new TV series, Uncharted. Picture: Uncharted/National Geographic

CELEBRITY chef Gordon Ramsay has outraged animal lovers by shooting dead a goat on his new TV show.

Upset viewers brand him "thoughtless and cruel" and accused him of "profiting from the misery, suffering and murder of innocent animals" after he also ate the animal while filming in New Zealand.

The controversial cook was branded on social media as being "the worst" after the episode of his National Geographic series, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

The aim of the series is to show him "embarking on anthropology-through-cuisine expeditions to explore the people, places and flavours the world has to offer", according to the channel.

In this behind-the-scenes look at next week's episode, @GordonRamsay gives a quick overview of how to cook goat in a traditional New Zealand hāngi. Missed last night's episode? Catch up on demand now: https://t.co/I7zkhIutC2 #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/jhUYdyWh5m — Nat Geo Channel (@NatGeoChannel) July 22, 2019

After kicking off the series in Peru, he headed to the remote corners of New Zealand's rugged South Island, where he "discovered the secrets of Maori cuisine".

The famously profane Ramsay, 52, admitted the thick New Zealand forest "is not like a supermarket aisle" as chef Monique Fiso led the way and showed him edible wild plants.

National Geographic pointed out that, in traditional life, Maori people "were hunters and gatherers who harvested their food from the mountains, forests, rivers and ocean".

Fiso sent Ramsay to the hills to kill a mountain goat - which he duly shot.

Anyone else drooling over this roasted goat 🤤 or is that just us?#Uncharted pic.twitter.com/tDOHSXDhrn — Nat Geo Channel (@NatGeoChannel) July 29, 2019

The animal was served with fuchsia berry chutney and roast salad of wild forest herbs.

While guests said it was "perfect", Ramsay got a roasting on social media, with Lourdes Caballero tweeting: "Yes National Geographic keep profiting from this planet, keep sending these 'cooks' … around the world to keep killing all types of animals.

"Not enough to kill … pigs, chickens, goats. All in the name of $$$$$$$. Shame on you."

Another woman tweeted: "@GordonRamsay I hate you and your uncharted show!! Passing through channels and saw you just shoot a goat!! You are the worst."

Gordon Ramsay in the controversial scene from his TV show, Unchartered. Picture: Uncharted/National Geographic

In February last year Ramsay mocked the diet and animal rights charity Peta by saying: "I'm a member of Peta! People eating tasty animals."

He revealed he was trying to eat vegan meals, uploading a picture of a vegetable-based pizza and telling his millions of Twitter followers: "Going to give this #vegan thing a try … Yes guys you heard that right."

And earlier this year he shocked fans by announcing his restaurants were taking part in Veganuary despite dismissing plant-based diets.

It was an about-turn for the chef who had once said he would electrocute his kids if they became vegetarians.

Ramsay cooked guinea pigs and sampled the furry rodent in Peru for his new show.

Although he declared they were "delicious" he said he wouldn't be introducing the creature to his menus in the US, as he would risk being "taken down".

For the six-part National Geographic: Uncharted, Ramsay also sampled strange dishes in locations including Laos, Hawaii and Alaska.

