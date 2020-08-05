Crucial roads list submitted for upgrade funding assistance

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said it had been a long time coming since an update of the LRRS Network had taken place.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has submitted a list of roads to the Regional Road Transport Group in the hope the group will help maintain them in the future.

The Local Roads of Regional Significance is a network of roads of similar function owned by state and local governments.

The network is about 33,600km, of which about 13,500km are state-controlled roads.

The LRRS network is managed by RRTG set up under the Roads Alliance.

“We need to find out which roads in the Gladstone region dropped off the list in 2015, we should never have dropped them off in the first place,” Cr Burnett said.

“Why don’t we put forward every road that we believe possibly could meet the criteria and have the regional roads group make that decision? This is what our problem was last time.”

Councillor Desley O’Grady said one of the roads included on council’s list, Cedarvale Road in the Boyne Valley, had not been graded by council for more than 20 years.

“An adjoining land owner who lives in the area said in the last six months it is the busiest he has ever seen that road,” Cr O’Grady said.

“I drove that road about 18 months ago and it is a very, very rough road, it is exciting for it to be added to the list so people can get out into our region and explore.”

The following roads were submitted to the Regional Road Transport Groups, with GRC hoping they will be added to the LRRS Network:

– Archer Street, Calliope from Bloomfield Street to Stowe Road;

– Bloomfield Street, Calliope from Dawson Highway to Archer Street;

– Don Cameron Drive, Calliope from Morris Ave to end of road;

– Drynan Drive, Calliope from Dawson Highway to Morris Ave;

– Morris Ave, Calliope from Drynan Drive to Don Cameron Drive;

– Stowe Road, Calliope from Archer Street to Ningana Court;

– Bramston Street, Gladstone from Glenlyon Street to Auckland Street;

– Cedarvale Road, Boyne Valley from Clifton Road to Council Boundary;

– Diamond Hill Road, Rosedale, from McPherson Street to Council Boundary; and

– Riverstone Rise Boulevard, Boyne Island from Boyne Island Road to end of road.

Yarroon Street, Gladstone, from Harbour Terrace to Flinders Parade will be removed from the LRRS network.