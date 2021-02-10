Crucial disability service opens at Biloela

Member for Callide Colin Boyce and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd get their hands dirty at the Endeavour Foundation Biloela opening.

Political and community figures were on hand Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a disability welfare service which has been described as “critical” for Callide.

The Endeavour Foundation opened the doors of its Kariboe St office in Biloela’s CBD for the first time and welcomed MPs Ken O’Dowd and Colin Boyce among others.

Endeavour Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Donne said it was a fantastic day for the region and the organisation as a whole.

“The opening of this centre is about making sure people with intellectual disabilities have open access to opportunities here in Biloela,” Mr Donne said.

“We will be focusing on life skills like literacy and numeracy, cooking classes and most excitingly teaching people with disabilities about virtual reality.”

Aileen Trace, whose son Mark frequently had to travel to Gladstone to seek support from the Endeavour Foundation, welcomed the new service.

“I am president of the Biloela Endeavour Foundation reference group and we have been advocating for their services in this town and region for the last 10-15 years,” she said.

“We have raised a lot of money ($95,000) through cent sales every year and the Biloela community have been fantastic in their donations.”

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said his role in the process of rolling out the Endeavour Foundation to Callide was to act as governmental support.

“We have a lot of community support from the Federal Government when it comes to the NDIS, Endeavour Foundation, Headspace and the like,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“It is all very important to the livabilty of rural Central Queensland, so my role is to make sure it all gels together and services like this are readily available to everyone.”

The Endeavour Foundation Biloela will now enter a six-month trial period to see whether the service has enough uptake in order to run as a full-time operation.

To find out more about Endeavour Foundation, or to access local services, visit endeavour.com.au or call 1800 112 112.

