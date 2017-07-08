Crowds flock to Turkey Beach for Truc-Tor Bash

It's not cutting anyone's grass to suggest the Truc-Tor Bash is revving up Turkey Beach today.

The family event drew in big crowds this morning, and more people are expected to arrive this evening for the night's entertainment.

The event is a celebration of all things mechanical, featuring competitive ride-on lawn mower races, chainsaw rip and speed cuts, and a display of vintage cars, trucks and engine parts.

Andre Jarrad brought his 1936 blue Triumph motorbike to the bash.

Mr Jarrad said he "loves his bikes", and is currently maintaining a collection of five.

"The Tructor Bash) is a great family friendly event, without huge expense and it's a relaxed atmosphere," he said.

Live entertainment is scheduled to kick off at 4pm this afternoon, and roast beef and gravy rolls will go on sale for $6 each.