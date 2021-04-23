Crowd to gather at AFL grounds to farewell beloved Rykah

The funeral of Rykah Burr will take place this morning at the Gympie Cats Oval from 10am.

The funeral of Rykah Burr will take place this morning at the Gympie Cats Oval from 10am.

UPDATE: Loved ones, extended family, friends colleagues and the community will come together at the Cats Oval at Six Mile this morning to farewell Rykah Burr, whose young life - along with that of his mate Zac Moye - was lost following a horror car crash at Wolvi last Sunday night.

Rykah's family has invited the community to his funeral service on Friday, April 23, at 10am on the Gympie Cats Oval.

EARLIER:

The sound of six sirens could be heard at the Wynnum Vikings AFL Club on Saturday as Gympie Cats players honoured their beloved friend Rykah Burr.

Six was the number of Rykah's football jersey, which he had worn proudly for the last 10 years.

Rykah had just turned 18-years-old when he was involved in a horrific car crash at Wolvi last week.

He battled for life in an induced coma for a few days before it was announced by his family that he had sadly passed away.

Rykah Burr, victim of car crash into a tree at Wolvi.

The news of his death rocked the Gympie community as hundreds of his loved ones paid their respects to the 18-year-old on Facebook.

The GoFundMe fundraiser that was set up by Rykah's aunt Gabrielle Wallace has now received over $10,000 in donations to support the family. DONATE HERE

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Gympie Cats coach Jason Bromilow said at the first Gympie Cats game since Rykah's death, both the reserves team and the seniors team gathered prior to their matches and held a minute's silence.

"The reserves wore black armbands and then both teams came to the centre arm in arm and had a minute's silence," Mr Bromilow said.

"When every player went off, the family all gave them cuddle and thanked us very much for our efforts.

"It was obviously a tough day for the footy club, a very hard game emotionally and there were about three or four of his mates that couldn't play because of it."

Gympie Cats coach Jason Bromilow.

Mr Bromilow, who has known Rykah since he was only 8-years-old, remembers him as a "fantastic" and "enthusiastic" young man.

"Everyone loves him, he was just a good kid," he said.

The first time Mr Bromilow saw Rykah was when he joined the Under 8's team and was wearing a Geelong Cats jumper.

Hung proudly in the men’s change room were both Rykah’s junior and senior guernseys. The number six will now be retired and will forever remain Rykah’s number. Picture: Gabrielle Wallace

"I tried to convince him to barrack for the Adelaide Crows because that's who I barrack for, but he had no inkling of changing and he said 'no I love my Geelong Cats and I love my Gympie Cats,'" Mr Bromilow said.

"A couple of years ago he started playing reserves football and then he played one senior game a couple of weeks ago and then obviously had the car accident.

"He was just a fantastic kid in terms of commitment, which was great."

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Mr Bromilow said it was important to him to pay tribute to Rykah on Saturday and show respect to the Burr family and to Rykah.

"He gave everything to us so we've gotta give something back in return, so that's what we did," he said.

"To hear that he did pass, we were obviously devastated as a club, everyone was crying and sobbing and hugging everybody, so it was pretty devastating."

The Gympie Cats paid tribute to their beloved teammate Rykah Burr at the matches on Saturday.

Aunt Gabrielle Burr said Rykah's family stood by the field supporting the teams as they have done for the last decade.

"(They were) cheering the team on as they proudly played for their boy," Ms Wallace said.

"Rykah's family have been overwhelmed by the love and support the Gympie Cats AFL club have shown to them.

"They have honestly gone above and beyond making sure Rykah's send off is perfect and we could never repay them for what they have done but we will be forever grateful."

Rykah's family has invited the community to his funeral service on Friday, April 23, at 10am on the Gympie Cats Oval.

Rykah’s funeral will be held on Friday April 23 at 10am.

Originally published as Crowd to gather at AFL grounds to farewell beloved Rykah