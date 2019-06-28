Crowd to frock at Calliope Jockey Club race track

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Jim Neill-Ballantine is hoping for a bumper crowd in tomorrow's rescheduled Calliope Gold Cup Boxing Day Races which were rained out last year.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Jim Neill-Ballantine is hoping for a bumper crowd in tomorrow's rescheduled Calliope Gold Cup Boxing Day Races which were rained out last year. Matt Taylor GLA290519HORSE

HORSE RACING: Calliope Jockey Club president Jim Neill-Ballantine expects a big crowd in tomorrow's 107th Gold Cup Meeting.

Originally a Boxing Day tradition, bad weather washed out last year's event, but the weather gods will smile in what will be a five-race card.

The crowd numbers may even surpass Boxing Day numbers of years passed.

"We envisage there will be a good crowd and there a lot of people committed over Christmas," Neill-Ballantine said.

"Boxing Day always has been a traditional day and we also used to have these races in June over the Queensland Birthday Long Weekend."

Trainers from the Gladstone Region will have horses in the first four races.

The first race starts at 1.24pm and has Lee Kiernan's Single Image and the Phillip Pengelly-trained Allisam.

Pengelly's Child Support will feature in race two at 2.01pm while Denis Schultz's Lucifer's Angel will run in race three at 2.40pm.

Calliope trainer Ian Seeds will have She's On Point and Salty's Boy in the penultimate race at 3.20pm.

Neill-Ballantine said there was a time when the Calliope Jockey Club hosted four races each year.

"Queensland Racing has taken racing away from smaller to bigger tracks," he said.

"I hope that Queensland Racing acknowledges that we always have about 600-700 people at our races."

There's plenty of off track action as well with Fashions on the Field, a monster slide for children, bookmakers on the course and there will be music after the final race.

The sun will shine and the temperature is expected to reach the mid-20s.

