SUNSHINE COAST STADIUM: An aerial view of Sunshine Coast Stadium.
CROWD LOCKOUT: QRL games go behind closed doors

Tom Threadingham
Steele Taylor
&
14th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Queensland Cup games are set to go behind closed doors from Round 2, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state competition is expected to fall in line with the NRL, which has already announced games will have no crowds from next weekend.

When asked about the prospect of playing at empty grounds, Sunshine Coast Falcons chairman Ashley Robinson said it would be "tough".

"I think it will be devastating for Intrust (Super Cup) clubs … because they're reliant on home games," Mr Robinson said.

"It's going to be very tough.

"It's going to be terribly difficult for small clubs like the Falcons and for their sponsors.

"(It's) particularly difficult for clubs like the Falcons because we're so reliant on sponsorship rather than a leagues club.

"We will be looking at ways we can look after our sponsors over this period."

The Falcons are due to play their Round 1 game at Redcliffe this weekend, when all fans are welcome.

Their first home game is in Round 2, against Tweed Heads, next week.

That game, to be held at 6pm on a Saturday evening could be played in front of essential staff only.

